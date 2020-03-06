|
Fredericksburg, TX - Phillip Osborne Webb, Jr., 56, of Fredericksburg, Texas, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020.
A celebration of his life was held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at First Baptist Church Fredericksburg at 10:30 a.m.
Phil was born on January 25, 1964, in McAllen, Texas, to Phillip Osborne Webb, Sr. and Laverne Jean Wagner Webb. He graduated from McAllen High School and the University of Texas at Austin. He is survived by his parents; his two daughters, Nicole Arianne Webb and Amanda Lee Webb; the mother of his daughters, Arianne Marie Webb; brother and sister-in-law, Russell Lawrence Webb and Sherry Holland Webb; four nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; a plethora of cousins; and many friends.
Phil was a big hearted man who welcomed everyone with great food and witty jokes. He strived to "always look on the bright side of life" even when times were tough.
Phil loved live music, the great outdoors, and was a firm believer in Jesus and our second amendment right to defend oneself when needed.
