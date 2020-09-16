1/1
Phyllis Ann Arthaud
1929 - 2020
Mission - Phyllis Ann Arthaud, age 91, passed away on August 22, 2020 after a short stay at Amara Hospice Center. Phyllis was born in Kankakee, Illinois to Ned Martin Barnett and Mary Hester (Fitzpatrick) Barnett on June 18, 1929. She married Robert L. Arthaud on October 3, 1952 in Trenton, Missouri.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Robert of Mission, Texas, daughter Sandra Arthaud of Mission, Texas, son James (Kayla) Arthaud of Elm Mott, Texas and son Charles (Groshe) Arthaud of Chipley, Florida, and brother Michael Barnett of Pontiac, Illinois. She was the proud Grandmother to 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Arthaud is predeceased by her parents, son Michael, sisters Jean Huston and Barbara Tissiere, brothers, Ned Jr., Paul, Thomas, Robert, John, Ronald and Patrick Barnett.

Mrs. Arthaud will be cremated. Memorial services will be conducted at a later date.

Published in The Monitor on Sep. 16, 2020.
