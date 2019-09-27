|
West Valley City, UT - Our beloved Phyllis Jean Wilson passed away at age 71 on September 16, 2019 at home in West Valley City, Utah.
She was born on March 22, 1948 in San Juan, Texas to Edward and Ruth Silvers.
She married Frank Wilson in San Diego, California, on December 27, 1967.
Phyllis graduated from high school in 1966 and took Business courses after graduating.
After Frank's military service, the couple moved to Rangely, Colorado where they started a business in 1971. She worked in the Public Library. In 1978, they moved to Moab, Utah. She worked at Texas Gulf (now Moab Salt). In 1989, she began working for the State of Utah, determining welfare eligibility. She transferred to Salt Lake City while working for the state in 2001. She was placed on medical disability in 2003.
Phyllis was active in church. She loved to sing and was a member of the women's barbershop harmony group, Sweet Adelines. She was a member of Comunity Chorus in Moab putting on plays at Starr Hall
Survived by Frank Wilson, Ruth Black (Mother), Marc and Chadd Wilson (Sons), Vicky Garlock, Wendy Marsha, Mark Wessling, Bert Wessling and James Pat Silvers (Siblings).
Preceded in death by Edward Silvers (Father) and Michael Silvers (Brother).
Memorial Service will be held on September 30th, 2019 at 11 am at the Hunter LDS Stake Center in West Valley City, Utah (3737 S 5600 W). A Celebration of Life will take place prior to the Memorial Service at 10 am.
Thank you to a Hunter Hollow, Rocky Mountain Hospice, Hunter 3rd Ward and Serenity Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 27, 2019