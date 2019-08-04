|
Galveston - Polly Zoe Blackwell, age 91, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, comfortably inside of her son Thomas's home.
Polly was born on November 12, 1927 in Gainesville, Texas, where she was raised and spent her childhood and young adult life. She moved to McAllen, Texas in 1947. On February 15, 1953 she married Milton T. Blackwell and together they successfully raised five children. She worked in Blackwell's Jewelry store prior to a second career as a school teacher. Polly worked as a teacher first at Memorial High School and later transferred to Nikki Rowe High School where she served as head of the history department. She retired from teaching at age 75 after 25 years of teaching. She was passionate about the value of education for her children, as well as for all her students.
She is preceded in death by her parents Leon and Minnie Mae Sims, her husband Milton "Blackie" Blackwell, as well as her brother William "Bubba" Sims and sisters Norma Bloomer, Elizabeth Yunker and Laurel Walker.
She is survived by her 5 children Mildred Sanborn, John Blackwell, Thomas Blackwell, Michael Blackwell and Samantha Gluck as well as 19 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren who she loved dearly.
The last years of her life were spent traveling to visit her children. She died peacefully at 91 years of age surrounded by family members. The family misses her deeply, but celebrate a life well lived, and full of joy and happiness.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. John's Episcopal Church located at 2500 N. 10th St. McAllen, Texas, with a reception to follow.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 4, 2019