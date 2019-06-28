Donna - DONNA - Ponciano,"Poncho" Hernandez, 81, was called home to be with our Lord on June 25, 2019.



Poncho was born in Donna in 1938 where he lived his entire life. He was a well-respected member of the community who served in various civic organizations and elected to Donna's City Council. In 1967, with seven acres, he founded Hernandez Grass Farms. Today, it spans nearly 100 acres and has been in business more than 50 years. Poncho's entrepreneurial spirit, determination and charismatic nature made him a successful and admired farmer and businessman.



He was a devoted husband and father as well as a grandpa, a great-grandpa, a brother, an uncle, a cousin and a friend. He will always be remembered for his smile, his wisdom, his sense of humor and his generosity.



Poncho is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carmen Casares Hernandez; his children Jolinda Hernandez (Gary Rodriquez), Nelda H. Villarreal (Joe), Randy Hernandez (Melissa) and Sandra H. Hill (David); his grandchildren Dionne Castro Cancino (Daniel), Tiger Rodriguez, Joseph Marc Villarreal (Denise), Jacob Lee Villarreal, James Andres Villarreal, Aron Ponciano Hernandez, Carmen Alicia Hernandez Perez (Erin), Claudia Andrea Hernandez, Carolyn Cecelia Hill, Gabriella Hill and Hannah Michele Hill; and his great-grandchildren Aiden Randy Hernandez, Joseph Marc Villarreal, Jr., and Julian Jett Perez.



Funeral mass will be held today, Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Donna. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens.



Funeral services are under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna.



Published in The Monitor on June 28, 2019