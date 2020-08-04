Edinburg - Porfiria F. "Pila" Rodriguez, 97, passed away peacefully and quietly in the Arms of Our Lord on Monday July 27, 2020. She was born on a Friday, September 15, 1922 to Jesus Fuentes and Hermelinda Garcia Fuentes. She was preceded in death by both parents, beloved husband of 67 years; Delfino Rodriguez Sr., sons; Pascual "Duke", Richard and Anthony Rodriguez.She is survived by her daughter; Juanita "Janie" Griese, sons; Roel (Karen) Rodriguez, Noel Rodriguez, Delfino (Denise) Rodriguez, Jr., David Rodriguez , and Robert (Diane) Rodriguez, 24 grandchildren, 40+ great-grandchildren and many more great-great grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.Pila was a lady who was extraordinary woman and was known by many friends and family who loved and admired her. Now she is with the One who Loved her most, Our Blessed Lord Himself. Rest in Peace and Love Forever Mom, We Love You.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Holy Rosary to be prayed at 6:00 PM at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Val Verde Memorial Garden Cemetery in Donna. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg.