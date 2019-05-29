Edinburg - Elsa- Porfirio (Keno) Gonzalez, 89, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family in Edinburg, Texas. Mr. Gonzalez was born October 26, 1929 in Weslaco, Texas to Marcelino and Guadalupe Gonzalez. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Jovita Gonzalez, son, Ricardo Gonzalez and son-in-law, Lee Castro.







He is survived by his loving children, Herlinda (Rosendo Sr.) Castaneda, Erasmo (Hilda) Gonzalez, Delia (Alejandro) Moreno, America Castro, Roberto (Sylvia) Gonzalez, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and siblings, Maria Margarita Torres, Olivia Rodriguez, Alonso Gonzalez, Virginia Lopez, Anita Lopez, Emma Castellanos, Miguel Gonzalez, Irma Solis and Manuel Gonzalez.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 11 A.M. to 9 P.M. with a Prayer service at 7:00 P.M. at Eternal Light Funeral Home Memorial Chapel in Elsa, Texas. Chapel Service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Eternal Light Funeral Home in Elsa, Texas. Interment will follow to Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, Texas. The Gonzalez family would like to thank all the nurses and personnel that took care of Mr. Gonzalez while his stay at Edinburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Edinburg.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Eternal Light Funeral Home of Elsa, TX. Published in The Monitor on May 29, 2019