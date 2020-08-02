1/1
Porfirio Moreno Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Porfirio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mission - Our loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather Porfirio E. Moreno Jr, 84, transitioned to his heavenly home on July 27, 2020.

Born March 24, 1936 in Villa de la Paz, San Luis Potosi, Mexico to the late Porfirio and Sara (Moreno) Ojeda. He married the love of his life Olga Mendoza in 1967.

His Catholic faith and belief in Jesus helped him through many of life's trials. He was a selfless and generous man. In 1991, at the age of 54 he opened Turista Propane Ltd in Mission.

Surviving him are his children Linda (Jorge) Rodriguez, Yvonne Pena, Porfirio Moreno III and Lisa (Juan) Gutierrez all of Mission. His grandchildren Bianca (Steve), Lynn, Andres, Jeremy (Daira), Caleb, Myrea, Aaron, Nathan, Alyssa, Johnny, and Brianna. Great grandchildren Liam, Shelby, Luna, and Melody. His siblings Elias Moreno, Belen Olivarez, Rafael, Arturo, Johnny Ojeda and Susana Guerra. He will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

He is preceded in death by his wife Olga Moreno and siblings Aurora, Herlinda, Maria de Jesus, Asencion Moreno, Maria Loreto Salinas, Raul and Armando Ojeda.

Viewing will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved