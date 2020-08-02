Mission - Our loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather Porfirio E. Moreno Jr, 84, transitioned to his heavenly home on July 27, 2020.Born March 24, 1936 in Villa de la Paz, San Luis Potosi, Mexico to the late Porfirio and Sara (Moreno) Ojeda. He married the love of his life Olga Mendoza in 1967.His Catholic faith and belief in Jesus helped him through many of life's trials. He was a selfless and generous man. In 1991, at the age of 54 he opened Turista Propane Ltd in Mission.Surviving him are his children Linda (Jorge) Rodriguez, Yvonne Pena, Porfirio Moreno III and Lisa (Juan) Gutierrez all of Mission. His grandchildren Bianca (Steve), Lynn, Andres, Jeremy (Daira), Caleb, Myrea, Aaron, Nathan, Alyssa, Johnny, and Brianna. Great grandchildren Liam, Shelby, Luna, and Melody. His siblings Elias Moreno, Belen Olivarez, Rafael, Arturo, Johnny Ojeda and Susana Guerra. He will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.He is preceded in death by his wife Olga Moreno and siblings Aurora, Herlinda, Maria de Jesus, Asencion Moreno, Maria Loreto Salinas, Raul and Armando Ojeda.Viewing will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.