Kingsville, TX - Posey Ann Burrhus Able, 76, of Kingsville, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Corpus Christi following a brief illness.



She was born in Mission on November 7, 1942 to Don Burrhus and Bertice Posey Burrhus. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Joe Ross Able, who died 33 days before Posey on March 28. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Don & Bertice, and her brother, Tommy Burrhus.



She is survived by her brother, Ernie (Geri) Burrhus of Bullard, and three daughters: Jo Ann (Mauro) Castro of Kingsville, Sheila (Charles) Ochoa of Rockport and Karen (Doug) McDonald of Pilot Point; 11 grandchildren: Allie Ochoa and Isaac Ochoa of Austin, Hannah Ochoa of Portland, Corina Castro of Houston, Joel Castro of Kings Bay, Georgia, Maggie Ochoa of The Woodlands, Jacob Castro, Joshua Castro, Cassandra Castro and Jeremiah Castro, all of Kingsville, and Rhiannon Klodowski of Pilot Point; and one great granddaughter, Kaylee Jo Cumberland of Houston.



"Poe" graduated from Mission High School in 1960. She was a licensed cosmetologist. She spent the majority of her life caring for her family, organizing multiple moves as an oilfield wife. Her husband's career with Shell Oil Company included posts in Houston, Victoria, and McCook. After Joe's retirement from Shell, he and Poe resided in Mission, Center Point, Rockport, San Angelo, Kerrville and Kingsville.



Poe and Joe enjoyed traveling on family vacations with their daughters with destinations including New Mexico, Colorado, Florida and Acapulco, Mexico. After Joe's retirement, their travels included Las Vegas, Alaska, California and Branson, Missouri in addition to many trips throughout Texas to visit their children and grandchildren.



She was a member of the Methodist Church.



Visitation will be held Monday, May 6 at 1 p.m. at the Leatherwood Memorial Chapel, 101 South Elm, in Brady. Service of death and resurrection will be held at 2 p.m. at the Leatherwood Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Ken Dahlberg officiating. Burial will follow at the Melvin Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mauro Castro, Charles Ochoa, Doug McDonald, Isaac Ochoa, Jacob Castro, Joshua Castro and Jeremiah Castro. Honorary pallbearer will be Joel Castro, who is currently deployed with the U.S. Navy.



Local arrangements are entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Funeral Home in Kingsville. Published in The Monitor on May 5, 2019