Edinburg - Preciliano "Tito" Elizondo, 66 entered eternal rest on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Comfort House Hospice - McAllen. He was born on Saturday, October 25, 1952 in Brownfield, Texas to Gregorio Elizondo and Emma Torres Elizondo. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife; Gloria Irma Elizondo, sisters; Evangelina Almendarez, Aurora Epifania Elizondo, Eunice Canales, and Estella Cantu, brothers; Elias (Maria) Elizondo and Paulo Elizondo.



Left to cherish his memories are his children; Eloy Elizondo and Priscilla (David) Rodriguez, brothers; Noe Elizondo, Jorge Luis (Norma) Elizondo, Carlos Cesar (Belinda) Elizondo, Daniel (Eva) Elizondo, sister; Dora (Adrian) Elizondo Vasquez, brother-in-law; Juan Cantu, numerous nieces and nephews.



Tito lived in Edinburg most of his life. He enjoyed watching western movies and fixing classic vehicles. He worked for Eberle Materials for 20 years where he was known as "El 44". He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched. The family would like to give a special "Thank You" to the Comfort House Hospice and DHR Hospice for the care they provided for their "DAD".



His family will received friends on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a prayer services held at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Christian services will be held today, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Peace with Pastor Jesus Garza officiating. Christian burial will follow to Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, 1701 East Richardson Road in Edinburg. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Bo Elizondo, Noe Elizondo, Joel Cantu, Steve Pena, D.J. Elizondo, Jerry Elizondo and Raul Elizondo. Funeral services have been entrusted to Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on May 8, 2019