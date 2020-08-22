San Juan - Princess Maria Lydia Garcia, 18, went to be with our Heavenly Father Monday, August 17, 2020 in San Juan, TX. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Maria Concepcion "Santa" Pedroza Garza. Princess is survived by her father, Ricardo Garcia; mother, Aurora (Jesse) Vasquez; three brothers, Bryan (Morelia) Casillas, Ryan (Jessica) Casillas, Ricardo Garcia Jr. and her two nieces she loved dearly, Faith Avery & Gehmalee. She is also survived by her grandparents, aunts, uncles and numerous cousins from both sides of the family. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral services are under the direction of Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.



