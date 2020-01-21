|
Mission - Priscilla Gonzalez, age 45, of Mission, Texas passed away on January 17, 2020. She was diagnosed with cancer and fought valiantly against it for 2 1/2 years. She was born in McAllen, Texas on October 7, 1974. The daughter of Jose Jesus and Emma Gonzalez, she was one of 6 siblings.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Jesus Gonzalez and Emma Riojas Gonzalez. She is survived by her five siblings: Jose Jesus Gonzalez Jr. and his wife, Thelma Gonzalez, Patricia G. Avila, L. Javier Gonzalez, Juan Carlos Gonzalez and his wife, Alejandra Gonzalez, Monica E. Gonzalez and her husband, Raul Longoria. She is also survived by her six nieces and nephews, Sergio Gonzalez, Caris Longoria, Leah Longoria, Marisol Gonzalez, Jose Andres Gonzalez and Sofia Gonzalez.
Priscilla graduated from Mission High School and went on to complete her Bachelor's degree and Master's degree of Arts with a concentration in English literature. She took pride in teaching students at McAllen ISD, PSJA ISD, and South Texas College.
Priscilla enjoyed her close and loyal relationships with friends and their families. She spent countless hours talking and laughing with all of them. They were a source of joy throughout her life and of strength in her final years.
The family sincerely thanks the countless doctors and nurses who provided care at Mission Hospital, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, and M.D. Anderson Hospital.
At the wishes of Priscilla, the family will have a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the in Priscilla Gonzalez's name. Services were entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 21, 2020