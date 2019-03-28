Edinburg - Procopio Guerra Jr. earned his wings on March 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his wife and six children. Procopio was born in Rio Grande City, TX on July 8, 1933 to Procopio and Obdulia Guerra. He has lived in Edinburg for the past 53 years. He worked for John Deere Implement for 27 years where he made lifelong friends with not only his co-workers but many of the customers he had the pleasure of helping. Our daddy had a love for his Mirasoles Ranch. He loved anything having to do with ranching, hunting and cattle. He was also well known for his dancing skills. There wasn't a dance he ever stayed seated at. His children meant the world to him as so did his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by an infant son, David Procopio Guerra, his parents; siblings: Leonel and Homero Guerra, Dalia Trevino, Manuela Garcia, Amparo Munoz, Guadalupe Porras, Maria Alicia Carrera and his in-laws: Santiago and Isabel Clarke. He is survived by his wife of 62 years (his viejita) Estefana C. Guerra; his six children: Gilbert (Debbie) Guerra, Norma (Robert) Perez, Nora Guerra, Noelia (Ramon) Sanchez, Jorge (Lily) Guerra and Melissa (Robert) Garcia; a niece who was raised like a sister to him, Mary (Miguel) Lopez; 11 grandchildren: Adam (Caitlyn), Victoria, and Erin Guerra, Robert (Christina) and Bianca (JC) Perez, Eric (Ariana) Sanchez, J.P. (Cecely) and Victor Guerra, Brandon, Jordan and Estefany Garcia and 6 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Guadalupe Olivarez and Olga Morales for taking great care of their father and husband. We would also like to thank the VA Affairs and Gracia Hospice.



Family will receive friends from 9 am to 1 pm, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 pm, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment of cremated remains will take place at 2 pm, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Rio Grande Valley State Veteran Cemetery in Mission. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.



In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make a donation to the Veterans Affairs. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary