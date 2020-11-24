1/1
Pura Luz Perez
San Juan - Pura Luz Perez, 72, left to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 22, 2020 surrounded by her family in San Juan. She was born to Juan Cano and Guadalupe Zuniga on August 28, 1948 in San Juan, Texas. Mrs. Perez was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Rodolfo Perez Sr; her parents; and eleven siblings.

Mrs. Perez retired from PSJA ISD with over 35 years of service. Pura enjoyed shopping, collecting purses, spending time with family and friends and always made it a point to always look her best. She will be forever missed and loved by all who knew her.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sandra Luz Perez and Rodolfo (Veronica) Perez Jr.; 9 grandchildren; her brother, Juan Cano, III.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 6 p.m. rosary, Tuesday November 24, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Interment of her cremated remains will be at 11 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be sent to The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley in Pharr, Texas.

Funeral service are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
