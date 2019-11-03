|
Alamo - On Thursday, October 31st, 2019, Quentin Vanderpool, loving son, brother, and friend passed away at the age of 44.
Quentin was born in Texas to Chuck and Karen Vanderpool. He graduated in 1994 from Donna High School. He was preceded in death by his father, Chuck. He is survived by his mother, Karen Vanderpool; his sisters, Kim, Lori, and Kari; his brothers, Terry and Keith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Quentin was a gifted mechanic and worked on multiple aircraft and seafaring vessels throughout his career and had a talent for seeing mechanical problems that most would overlook. He had a special place in his heart for time spent on his boat named the "ODYSSEA TITAN", where he was the head mechanical engineer who kept it up and running. He was known for his matter-of-fact confidence and straight forwardness in all he did. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation starting at 9am with a memorial service on Monday, November 4th, 2019, at 10am at Kreidler Funeral Home, 314 N 10th St, McAllen, TX 78501.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 3, 2019