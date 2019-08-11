|
Edinburg - Rafael "Ralphy" A. Vela, was born July 21, 1967, as the only child of Crisanto Vela & Abeldia Guzman-Vela. He was reunited with his loving parents on August 6, 2019.
He is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins from both the Guzman and Vela family.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, August 11, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg.
Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow to Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired (1100 W 45th St, Austin, TX 78756; phone #512-454-8631.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 11, 2019