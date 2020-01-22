|
McAllen/Mercedes - RAFAEL MEDRANO SR.
Rafael (Ralph) Medrano Sr., 86, went peacefully with the Lord surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at McAllen Heart Hospital. Rafael was born October 24, 1933 to Eduardo+ and Guadalupe+ Garcia Medrano in Edcouch, Texas.
Rafael married the love of his life Ninfa (Garcia) Medrano and was blessed to celebrate 64 years of marriage and together they raised four children. His family was the apple of his eye.
Rafael proudly served his country in 1955 with the U.S. Navy on the Ernest G. Small as a 1st Gunner Mate and was stationed in Long Beach, California. He traveled the world visiting such places as: Aleutian Islands, Hong Kong, Japan, Philippines and other exotic locations. It was during this time he earned the distinction of a Shellback, the Son of Neptune, by crossing the equator. He served in numerous posts until honorable discharge in 1957. He returned home to the Rio Grande Valley, studied, trained and received his certifications in the field of diesel mechanic and opened his own business, The Country Repair Shop.
Rafael was an avid fisherman, no day was to hot nor too cold to keep him away. He took great pride and joy in mentoring his children and grandchildren in the art of fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his family waiting for the next big bite to come along.
He was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren.. He was actively involved in his children's extracurricular activities and was a proud member of the Weslaco High School Band Boosters and Panthers Boosters Club.
He was a man of faith and served as a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Weslaco.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ninfa G. Medrano. Children: Sylvia Montalvo (Raul Jr.) of Weslaco, Cynthia Ann Medrano Richards (Terry Glen) of McAllen, Rafael Medrano Jr. (Maria Elena) of McAllen and Robert Arthur Medrano (Cynthia) of McAllen. Grandchildren: Tanya Marie and Nadia Lee Montalvo, Clarissa Renee, Alix Paulina and Alan Rafael Medrano, Janine Adelle and Sydney Nicole Medrano.
His endearing siblings are Alonzo Lopez+, Arturo Lopez+, Reynalda Munoz, Domingo Medrano+, Concepcion Urbach+, Joaquin Medrano, Narciso Medrano+, Perfecto Medrano +, Magdaleno Medrano, Daniel Medrano, Enrique Medrano, Herminia Trevino and Ramiro Medrano
Visitation will be held at Garcia Trevino Funeral Home, Mercedes, TX on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 pm. Visitation will continue Thursday at 9:00 am.
Funeral Mass will be held at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church, Weslaco, TX on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Interment will follow at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery, Mission, TX on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 22, 2020