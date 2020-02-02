|
|
Pharr - Rafael Palacios Sr., 83, went home to our Lord Friday, January 31, 2020, at his residence in Pharr surrounded by his family.
Mr. Palacios was born and lived in Pharr all of his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Luz Palacios; and his two brothers, Pete and Julian Palacios.
Mr. Palacios is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Palacios of Pharr; four children, Rafael (Lydia) Palacios Jr. of El Paso, Joe M. (Frances) Palacios of Pharr, Luis (Melissa) Palacios of Houston, Erika Palacios of McAllen; nine grandchildren; five siblings, Consuelo (Apolonio +) Sandoval, Maria (Alonzo) Barrera, Irene (Juan) Fuentes, Mario (Myrna) Palacios, Diamantina (Alvaro) Gonzalez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, February 2, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 2, 2020