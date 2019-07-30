|
|
McAllen - Mr. Rafael Sanchez, Jr.,74, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 28, 2019 surrounded by his family at the Amara Hospice facility in Edinburg. Rafael was born on July 16, 1945 in McAllen to Rafael and Hortencia (Gonzalez) Sanchez . Rafael was a life long resident on McAllen. Rafael had a passion for riding his motorcycle. He traveled many miles riding his bike. He was a member of Bikers for Christ since 2013. Rafael will be dearly missed by his family and those that came to know him.
Rafael was preceded in death by his parents; his son David A Sanchez; Siblings-Evangelina Gallardo and Leonel Sanchez. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 57 years Elma Cavazos Sanchez; His children- Nora E. Sanchez, Rafael Sanchez III (Betty), Dr. Raquenel Sanchez; Siblings-Rogelio Sanchez, twin sibling Raquenel Ordonez; eight grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Rivera Funeral Home,1901 Pecan in McAllen from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a prayer service to begin at 7:00 PM with pastor Enrique Palacios officiating. A celebration of life service will be on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Rivera Funeral Home. Interment will follow to Valley Memorial Gardens cemetery in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on July 30, 2019