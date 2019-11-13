|
Donna/Missouri City - Rafaela Jackson, 73, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, November 09, 2019 in Missouri City, TX. She was a long time resident of the Rio Grande Valley, being born and raised in Donna, TX. She also spent several years living in the Houston area but she loved the Valley and now comes home for eternal rest. She was a devout Catholic and loved praying for her family and loved ones. The greatest joy in her life was being with family and spending time with her grandson. She will be remembered for her strong will and determination which among other things, helped her raise her son as a single parent. Her love and sharp wit will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents Enrique and Emilia Jackson; as well as her brothers, Martin Jackson, Joe Jackson, Enrique Jackson Jr and sisters, Maria Guadalupe Trevino, Susana Gonzalez, Benilde Jackson and Aurelia Jackson. Rafaela is survived by her loving son Richard (Sandra) Salazar and her grandson, Richard Gabriel Salazar of Missouri City, TX; siblings Maria Guadalupe "Kina" Garcia of Amarillo, TX, Juan Jackson of Denton, TX and Maria "Mere" Jackson of Hartford, Michigan, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 3-9pm with a 7pm rosary at Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thurssday, November 14, 2019 at 11am at St Joseph Catholic Church in Donna. Burial will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Services are under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 13, 2019