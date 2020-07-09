Pharr - Rafaela S. Ortiz, age 89, of Pharr, Texas passed away on Saturday July 4, 2020. Rafaela was born December 7, 1930 in Raymondville, Texas.
Rafaela is survived by her sons, Robert and Armando, as well as her daughters, Sylvia, Pearl, Donna, Cindy, Sandra and Linda. She leaves 22 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ramiro Ortiz and three of her children, Gilbert, Daniel and Norma.
Rafaela will always be remembered as the fun loving, dedicated mother and grandmother. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren when they came to visit and cooking for them on Sunday's. Her hobbies included listening to music in the mornings and yard work. Her family will miss her deeply but know she is a better place. Her unique personality and charisma will be missed dearly and her family will love her always.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmvalleyfh.com
for the Ortiz family.