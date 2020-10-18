1/1
Ramiro De La Rosa Ph.D.
1963 - 2020
McAllen - Ramiro De La Rosa, Ph.D., 57, went to be with the Lord on October 14, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Ramiro was born in Mercedes, Texas, on October 14, 1963, to Raciel and the late Julia De La Rosa. He was a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, colleague, and friend.

Ramiro worked many years in higher education, specifically in the area of online learning. His love of education and learning motivated him to pursue a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Leadership Studies, which he earned in 2013. In addition to his passion for education, he loved to grill and cook for his family any chance he got.

Besides his father, Ramiro is survived by his wife Olivia De La Rosa, his daughters Aileen (Jacob Grojean), Amanda (Bryan Hernandez), Elizabeth (Roy Olmedo); his sons Diego Joaquin and Pablo Gael; his brother Raciel (Juanita) De La Rosa Jr.; his six beloved grandchildren; three nephews; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 19, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen. Funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen.



Published in The Monitor on Oct. 18, 2020.
