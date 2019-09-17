Home

Weslaco, TX - Ramiro Espinoza, 58, passed away to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Mr. Espinoza was born June 6, 1961 to Albertano & Florencia Espinoza in Denver, CO. He is preceded in death by his parents & 1 brother, Jesus Espinoza. Mr. Espinoza is survived by his wife, Marfila P. Espinoza of Weslaco, TX; 3 sons, Ramiro Beltran (Espinoza) Jr. of Pharr, TX, Johnathon Espinoza of San Antonio, TX, Josue Espinoza of Weslaco, TX; 1 daughter, Jacqueline Espinoza of Weslaco, TX; 3 brothers, Felipe Espinoza R. of Houston, TX, Felix Espinoza, Santiago Espinoza, both of Weslaco, TX & 5 sisters, Clara Bustos, Julia Ybarra, Carlota Amaya, Isidra Herrera & Martha B. Guzman, all of Weslaco, TX. Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco - Chapel of The Heavens, with a 7:00 p.m. rosary. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at San Martin De Porres Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 17, 2019
