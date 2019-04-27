McAllen, TX - Ramiro Gonzalez was born August 24, 1931 in McAllen, TX and went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2019 at the age of 87.



Ramiro was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a U.S. Postal Carrier for over 30 years. He was a longtime parishioner and usher at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.



He is preceded in death by his parents Hipolito & Celerina Gonzalez; sisters, Bertha Villagomez, Carmen Villagomez & Soledad Gutierrez; son in law, David Gutierrez; and grandson, David J. Gutierrez.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Zulema Gonzalez, McAllen, TX; children, Joe & Nelda Montalvo, McAllen, TX, Norma Gutierrez, Edinburg, TX, and Nora Gonzalez, McAllen, TX; granddaughters, Christiana Montalvo, McAllen, TX, Joann Montalvo, McAllen, TX, & Julianna Gutierrez, Edinburg, TX; & sister, Maria de la Luz Lamas, McAllen, TX.



Visitation will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel 3611 N. Taylor Rd. in Mission from 3 pm to 9 pm with a 7 pm rosary.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 29th, at 11 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with interment at Valley Memorial Gardens. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 27, 2019