Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
(956) 994-1238
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramiro Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramiro Gonzalez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ramiro Gonzalez Obituary
McAllen, TX - Ramiro Gonzalez was born August 24, 1931 in McAllen, TX and went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2019 at the age of 87.

Ramiro was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a U.S. Postal Carrier for over 30 years. He was a longtime parishioner and usher at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents Hipolito & Celerina Gonzalez; sisters, Bertha Villagomez, Carmen Villagomez & Soledad Gutierrez; son in law, David Gutierrez; and grandson, David J. Gutierrez.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Zulema Gonzalez, McAllen, TX; children, Joe & Nelda Montalvo, McAllen, TX, Norma Gutierrez, Edinburg, TX, and Nora Gonzalez, McAllen, TX; granddaughters, Christiana Montalvo, McAllen, TX, Joann Montalvo, McAllen, TX, & Julianna Gutierrez, Edinburg, TX; & sister, Maria de la Luz Lamas, McAllen, TX.

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel 3611 N. Taylor Rd. in Mission from 3 pm to 9 pm with a 7 pm rosary.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 29th, at 11 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with interment at Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now