Mission - Ramiro Hernandez of Mission TX, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the age of 76. Ramiro was born January 27, 1944 in Linares, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Guadalupe and Oscar Hernandez. He grew up in a loving, close knit family with three brothers and six sisters. Ramiro married Hermelinda Sanchez on April 25, 1969. They settled in Mission where they raised their two sons Javier and Michael. Ramiro and Hermelinda were very involved in their church community at St. Paul's Catholic Church, and the Mission Eagle's Booster club. Ramiro was a member of the Lions Club, Men's Acts Core, Men's Choir, and The Knights of Columbus. Ramiro knew no strangers. Everyone he encountered knew right away the kind of man he was. He loved the Lord and it showed through his infectious smile and kind heart. His loss is felt throughout the community and he will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters-in-law, six grandchildren as well as his brothers Oscar and Gilberto, and sisters Pina, Juanie, Lily, Rose, Sandy and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Mario and sister, Criselda. A Memorial service will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5-9pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Paul's Catholic Church at 1100 Francisco St., Mission, TX 78572. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.