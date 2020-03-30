Home

Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
5:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Edinburg, TX
View Map
Ramiro "Bullie" Paez

Ramiro "Bullie" Paez Obituary
Edinburg - Ramiro "Bullie" Paez, 60, entered eternal rest on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.

Ramiro was born in Edinburg and lived there all of his life. For 20 years, he was employed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Department and the University of Texas-Pan American, but it was an early job at the Hidalgo County Courthouse, where he met the love of his life, his 'Darling', Sandra Trevino. Ramiro and Sandra were married for 39 wonderful years, spending each day and every moment together that created countless, amazing memories. What started out as a young marriage morphed beautifully into a deep love for one another. The two were inseparable, and you could not often associate one without the other; it was truly the narrative of their matrimony. Soon after, Ramiro's life was enriched with the births of his children, Clarissa Ann Paez and Ramiro Paez Jr. Ramiro loved his two children more than anything in the world and was so proud to call them his own. With his family complete, the four went on to make unforgettable memories. But it was the little moments, the moments of family vacations to Long Island Village, hunting at the deer lease, and weekend barbecues that meant much more to him. Ramiro was a hard-nosed but gentle soul who touched the lives of many family and friends around him. He was a man who will always be remembered for his tough exterior but who many cannot argue was well respected. He was the best husband, father, brother, and uncle. He will forever be in our hearts.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Reynaldo and Esperanza Paez; a brother, Jose Luna; and a sister, Sara Elia Ybarra.

Mr. Paez is survived by his loving wife, Sandra T. Paez; two children, Clarissa (Fermin) Fernandez, Ramiro Paez Jr.; five brothers, Rogelio (+Terry) Paez, Roberto Paez, Ruben (Belinda) Paez, Raul (Cindy) Paez, Gilberto (Viola) Luna; and a special niece, Chloe Raelyn Paez.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. today, March 30, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 30, 2020
