San Juan - Ramon Cantu, 83, went home to our Lord on May 20, 2019, at his residence in San Juan TX.



Born in Edinburg, he lived in San Juan most of his life. He served our country in the Marine Corps. Mr. Cantu was a dedicated son, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. A man of a few words with a unique loving heart; Ramon is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, whom he married in 1961, Carolina Acuna de Cantu.



Mr. Cantu is survived by his three children, Ramon Cantu, Jr., Carolina (Eloy) Cano, Miguel Angel (Hermila) Cantu; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, May 22, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. A funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Published in The Monitor on May 22, 2019