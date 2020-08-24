Alamo - Our beloved Patriarch, Ramon J. Gomez, was called to be with his heavenly father on Tuesday, August 17, 2020.



He was born on August 31, 1934. He is preceded in death by his wife Maria G. Gomez, grandson Robert Lee Gomez, and his parents Juan and Margarita Gomez.



Ramon is survived by his two sisters, Simona Garza-Gutierrez and Maria Gomez-Quiroz; his children Ramon Gomez Jr. (Esperanza), David Gomez, Javier Gomez, Rene Gomez (Tiffin), Jerry Gomez (Mary), Criselda Ysquierdo (Arnaldo), Cristina Gomez, and Clarisa Goldman (Mike); eight grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Ramon was a hardworking, loving father and grandfather, who served his country in the National Guard for 38 years. His presence will be greatly missed, but we will carry him in our hearts forever.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Food Bank RGV. The family wishes to thank everyone for their support and continued prayers.



Services will take place on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. A private viewing for the family will be from 4 to 5:00 p.m. Public viewing will be from 5 to 8:00 p.m. A private interment for family will take place on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Rio Grande Veterans Cemetery in Mission at 10 a.m.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store