Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ramon Flores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramon Liscano Flores

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramon Liscano Flores Obituary
Donna, TX - Ramon Liscano Flores born August 31,1938, age 81 passed away Sunday January 12, 2020 at Mcallen Medical Hospital. Ramon was an Army SP4 Veteran, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. He survived by is loving wife, Maria Del Socorro Flores-Flores also from Donna and his son Felix Saul Flores(Maribel C. Flores), and one grandson who was his pride and joy Michael Anthony Flores.

A memorial mass service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at 5:00p.m., Alamo Resurrection Catholic Church. His ashes will be laid to rest at Saint Joseph cemetery in Alamo Tx following the mass.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -