Donna, TX - Ramon Liscano Flores born August 31,1938, age 81 passed away Sunday January 12, 2020 at Mcallen Medical Hospital. Ramon was an Army SP4 Veteran, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. He survived by is loving wife, Maria Del Socorro Flores-Flores also from Donna and his son Felix Saul Flores(Maribel C. Flores), and one grandson who was his pride and joy Michael Anthony Flores.
A memorial mass service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at 5:00p.m., Alamo Resurrection Catholic Church. His ashes will be laid to rest at Saint Joseph cemetery in Alamo Tx following the mass.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 30, 2020