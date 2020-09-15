1/1
Ramon (Ray) Martinez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ramon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mission - Ramon (Ray) Martinez entered into eternal rest on September 5, 2020 due to COVID complications. He graduated from La Joya High School in 1990. He worked with MCISD for 26 years as a special education assistant and powerlifting assistant coach. He was also a very talented commercial art illustrator. Ramon was a sweet, humble, and friendly person who was always willing to give a helping hand. He often joked around and always made people laugh. He is survived by his wife: Carmen L. Munoz Martinez of 30 years. Left to cherish his memory is his mother: Teresa Richie and sister: Norma L. (Guadalupe) Martinez Zamora both of Penitas, Texas. He is leaving behind one stepdaughter: Jessica (Chris) Schwindt of McAllen, Texas, and three step-grandchildren: Kike, Kat, and Kaida. He also had several nieces and nephews: Rolando Martinez Jr., Stephanie Martinez, Mark Anthony Martinez all of Laredo, Texas, along with Jocelyn Martinez of Atlanta, Georgia, Daniel and Ixaya Zamora both of Penitas, Texas. He also left behind three aunts: Candida Acosta of Pico Rivera, California, Ofelia Longoria of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Raffy Mancias of Palmview, Texas and several cousins. He is preceded in death by his brother: Rolando Martinez, maternal grandmother: Candida Longoria, and his uncle: Miguel Chapa. He will be dearly missed. The family would like to extend their gratitude to nurses Rachel and Sharon for taking great care of Ramon in his last moments. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a 6:00 pm prayer service at the Lord & I Funeral Home in Penitas. Interment will follow at Lord & I Cemetery in Penitas on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10 am. Due to the current climate surrounding COVID -19, we are limiting the amount of visitors to our facility and requiring all guests to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.lordandifuneralhomes.com. Funeral services are under the direction of the Lord and I Funeral Home of Penitas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
L&I Funeral Home
1005 West Expressway 83
Penitas, TX 78576
(956) 519-2649
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved