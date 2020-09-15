Mission - Ramon (Ray) Martinez entered into eternal rest on September 5, 2020 due to COVID complications. He graduated from La Joya High School in 1990. He worked with MCISD for 26 years as a special education assistant and powerlifting assistant coach. He was also a very talented commercial art illustrator. Ramon was a sweet, humble, and friendly person who was always willing to give a helping hand. He often joked around and always made people laugh. He is survived by his wife: Carmen L. Munoz Martinez of 30 years. Left to cherish his memory is his mother: Teresa Richie and sister: Norma L. (Guadalupe) Martinez Zamora both of Penitas, Texas. He is leaving behind one stepdaughter: Jessica (Chris) Schwindt of McAllen, Texas, and three step-grandchildren: Kike, Kat, and Kaida. He also had several nieces and nephews: Rolando Martinez Jr., Stephanie Martinez, Mark Anthony Martinez all of Laredo, Texas, along with Jocelyn Martinez of Atlanta, Georgia, Daniel and Ixaya Zamora both of Penitas, Texas. He also left behind three aunts: Candida Acosta of Pico Rivera, California, Ofelia Longoria of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Raffy Mancias of Palmview, Texas and several cousins. He is preceded in death by his brother: Rolando Martinez, maternal grandmother: Candida Longoria, and his uncle: Miguel Chapa. He will be dearly missed. The family would like to extend their gratitude to nurses Rachel and Sharon for taking great care of Ramon in his last moments. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a 6:00 pm prayer service at the Lord & I Funeral Home in Penitas. Interment will follow at Lord & I Cemetery in Penitas on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10 am. Due to the current climate surrounding COVID -19, we are limiting the amount of visitors to our facility and requiring all guests to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.lordandifuneralhomes.com
. Funeral services are under the direction of the Lord and I Funeral Home of Penitas.