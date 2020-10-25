1/1
Ramon Salinas
Edinburg - Ramon Salinas, 87, entered eternal rest on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Edinburg Regional Medical Center in Edinburg. He was born on a Monday, July 24, 1933 in La Palmita, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Bernardo and Sara Salinas. He is preceded in death by his parents, son; Victor Salinas, brother; Leandro Salinas, sisters; Julia Benavidez and Natividad Salinas and brother-in-law; Canuto Pulido.

Ramon is survived by his loving wife of 65 years; Maria Elena Villanueva Salinas, sons; Juan Ramon (Maria Carmen) Salinas, Francisco Eloy Salinas, Hector Vidal Salinas, Rene (Steve Marlin) Salinas and Jorge Valentin Salinas, daughter; Lina Sara (Steve Delgado) Salinas, 11 - grandchildren, 10 - great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

He lived in Edinburg most of his life, but was very proud of his heritage and being born in La Palmita, Nuevo Leon. He enjoyed singing, bar-b-quing, the outdoors and watching the Dallas Cowboys, but most of all spending time with his family. He worked hard all of his life to provide for his family. He will be missed by his family, friends and all those who knew him.

His family will receive friends, today, Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg, Texas. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg, Texas. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Adrian Salinas, Danny Salinas, Nathan Salinas, Hector Fonseca, Christian Salinas, Christopher Salinas and Steve Delgado. Funeral services have been entrusted to Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Oct. 25, 2020.
