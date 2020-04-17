Ramon Villarreal
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ramon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edinburg - Ramon Villarreal Sr., 86, went home to our Lord Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his residence in Edinburg. Mr. Villarreal was currently residing in Edinburg since 1974 and was a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. He had a very successful career with Farmers Insurance, he was an agent in Houston in 1972. Mr. Villarreal moved his family to Edinburg in 1974 to take advantage of what he considered an opportunity of a lifetime to become a District Manager. His district encompassed the area from Brownsville to Laredo, Texas. After a 34 year tenure with Farmers, his district became one of the top producing districts in the country. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Beatriz Villarreal; and a son, Ramon Villarreal Jr. Mr. Villarreal is survived by his son, Eddie (Irma) Villarreal; two daughters, Anilia (John) Gonzaba, Norma Linda Villarreal; and a daughter-in-law, Vivian Villarreal, all of Edinburg; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. All services will be private and will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved