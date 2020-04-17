Edinburg - Ramon Villarreal Sr., 86, went home to our Lord Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his residence in Edinburg. Mr. Villarreal was currently residing in Edinburg since 1974 and was a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. He had a very successful career with Farmers Insurance, he was an agent in Houston in 1972. Mr. Villarreal moved his family to Edinburg in 1974 to take advantage of what he considered an opportunity of a lifetime to become a District Manager. His district encompassed the area from Brownsville to Laredo, Texas. After a 34 year tenure with Farmers, his district became one of the top producing districts in the country. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Beatriz Villarreal; and a son, Ramon Villarreal Jr. Mr. Villarreal is survived by his son, Eddie (Irma) Villarreal; two daughters, Anilia (John) Gonzaba, Norma Linda Villarreal; and a daughter-in-law, Vivian Villarreal, all of Edinburg; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. All services will be private and will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 17, 2020.