Edinburg - Ramona A. Martinez, 89, went home to our Lord Monday, November 30, 2020, at her residence in Edinburg.Born in San Manuel, Mrs. Martinez was raised and lived in Edinburg all of her life. She was employed by Edinburg Hospital for 33 years and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.She is preceded in death by her parents, Santiago and Candida Alcoser; and two siblings, Guadalupe Florez, and Juan Alcoser.Mrs. Martinez is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Jose Angel Martinez; three children, Jose Luis (Dolores) Gonzalez, David (Elda) Martinez, Daniel (Cristina) Martinez; seven step-children; four grandchildren, David (Melisa Cristina) Martinez Jr., Yvette Martinez, Jose Luis (Denisse) Gonzalez Jr., Monica Gonzalez; four great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Teresa de Leon and Homer Alcoser.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.