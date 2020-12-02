1/1
Ramona A. Martinez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ramona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edinburg - Ramona A. Martinez, 89, went home to our Lord Monday, November 30, 2020, at her residence in Edinburg.

Born in San Manuel, Mrs. Martinez was raised and lived in Edinburg all of her life. She was employed by Edinburg Hospital for 33 years and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Santiago and Candida Alcoser; and two siblings, Guadalupe Florez, and Juan Alcoser.

Mrs. Martinez is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Jose Angel Martinez; three children, Jose Luis (Dolores) Gonzalez, David (Elda) Martinez, Daniel (Cristina) Martinez; seven step-children; four grandchildren, David (Melisa Cristina) Martinez Jr., Yvette Martinez, Jose Luis (Denisse) Gonzalez Jr., Monica Gonzalez; four great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Teresa de Leon and Homer Alcoser.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved