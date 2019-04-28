|
|
Houston - HOUSTON - Randall Glen Leach, 67, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Harbor Hospice in Houston. He was born November 3, 1951 to Fay Glen and Billie Gene Leach in Houston.
Randall is survived by his spouse, Danelle Bloodworth Leach; sister, Cindy Leach Attwood; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. Randall served our country in the United States Navy. He attended the University of Texas-Pan American in Edinburg, TX.
Interment will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 28, 2019