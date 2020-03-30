Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
5:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Raquel Cantu Obituary
San Juan - Raquel Cantu, 83, entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her residence in San Juan.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfredo Cantu Jr.; two sons, Eddie Cantu, Bobby Cantu; and her parents, Francisco and Maria Guerra.

Mrs. Cantu is survived by a son, Javier (Diana) Cantu of Alamo; three grandchildren, Edward Cantu, Alyssa Cantu, Michael Cantu; and three siblings, her twin sister, Rebeca Sandoval, Blanca Cantu, and Orlando Guerra, all of San Juan.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. today, March 30, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg. A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 30, 2020
