San Juan - Raquel Cantu, 83, entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her residence in San Juan.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfredo Cantu Jr.; two sons, Eddie Cantu, Bobby Cantu; and her parents, Francisco and Maria Guerra.
Mrs. Cantu is survived by a son, Javier (Diana) Cantu of Alamo; three grandchildren, Edward Cantu, Alyssa Cantu, Michael Cantu; and three siblings, her twin sister, Rebeca Sandoval, Blanca Cantu, and Orlando Guerra, all of San Juan.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. today, March 30, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 30, 2020