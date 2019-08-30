Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Edinburg, TX
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Edinburg, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raquel Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raquel E. Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raquel E. Thompson Obituary
Edinburg - Raquel E. Thompson, 89, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Anton Stuever Thompson.

Mrs. Thompson is survived by her son, Michael (Alice) Thompson of Edinburg; a daughter, Rebecca (Henry) Delgadillo of Boerne, TX; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, August 30, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raquel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now