Edinburg - Raquel E. Thompson, 89, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Anton Stuever Thompson.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by her son, Michael (Alice) Thompson of Edinburg; a daughter, Rebecca (Henry) Delgadillo of Boerne, TX; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, August 30, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 30, 2019