Mission, TX - ?Raquel G. Carrera entered into eternal rest at her home Saturday, November 21, 2020.Born September 9, 1936 in Rio Grande City, Texas to Enrique B. Garza and Manuela Lopez, she grew up on the family ranch with her five siblings: Enrique, Emma, Viola, Maria Enriqueta, and Maria Angelina. She met the love of her life, Julian J. Carrera in kindergarten and they married shortly after graduating high school. Raquel went on to graduate from Pan American College and spent 36 years dedicating her life as an educator with Mission CISD for children with special needs. She was a mentor and advisor to many, and was always willing to lend an ear or a helping hand. She enjoyed many activities like working in her garden, raising cattle at her ranch, and caring for her beloved parrots.She is survived by Julian, her loving husband of 65 years; her children and their spouses, Aldo (Belinda) Carrera, Danny (Norma) Carrera, David (Lizbeth) Carrera; her six grandchildren, Ashley, Aaron, Julian Daniel, David Lee, Alyssa, and Aili; her sister, Maria Angelina Lopez, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Raquel will be missed dearly by all whose lives she touched.Arrangements are under the care of Funeraria del Angel of Mission. A graveside service will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:00am at Valley Memorial Gardens.