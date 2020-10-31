1/1
Raquel G. Gonzalez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raquel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
San Juan - Raquel G. Gonzalez, 86, entered eternal rest Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

Ms. Gonzalez was a lifelong resident of San Juan and a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Enrique and Juanita Gonzalez; a sister, Mary Gonzalez; two uncles, Ramon Gomez and Baldemar Gomez; four aunts, Guadalupe Gomez, Aurora (Jose) Montanes, Isidria Gonzalez, Eva (Jesus) Martinez; and a brother, Juan Gonzalez.

Raquel is survived by a son, James (Elda Valdez) Gonzalez; two grandchildren, Madisyn R. Gonzalez and James M. Gonzalez; a sister, Angelica (Rodrigo) Cantu; three nieces, Olga Lydia (Dionicio) Valdez, Teagan Medrano, Laura Valdez; and seven nephews, Erasmo (Ali) Valdez, Carlos Valdez, Rodrigo Valdez, Julius Medrano, Andy Medrano, Lucas Medrano, and Sylas Diaz.

Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg. A private memorial service will take place at a later date as per the family's request.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved