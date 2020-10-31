San Juan - Raquel G. Gonzalez, 86, entered eternal rest Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.Ms. Gonzalez was a lifelong resident of San Juan and a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.She is preceded in death by her parents, Enrique and Juanita Gonzalez; a sister, Mary Gonzalez; two uncles, Ramon Gomez and Baldemar Gomez; four aunts, Guadalupe Gomez, Aurora (Jose) Montanes, Isidria Gonzalez, Eva (Jesus) Martinez; and a brother, Juan Gonzalez.Raquel is survived by a son, James (Elda Valdez) Gonzalez; two grandchildren, Madisyn R. Gonzalez and James M. Gonzalez; a sister, Angelica (Rodrigo) Cantu; three nieces, Olga Lydia (Dionicio) Valdez, Teagan Medrano, Laura Valdez; and seven nephews, Erasmo (Ali) Valdez, Carlos Valdez, Rodrigo Valdez, Julius Medrano, Andy Medrano, Lucas Medrano, and Sylas Diaz.Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg. A private memorial service will take place at a later date as per the family's request.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.