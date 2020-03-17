|
|
Mission - Our beloved mother, Raquel Santana entered eternal rest at the age of 92 on Sunday, March 15, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernesto Santana Sr., parents Manuel Mercado Sr. and Emilia Garza Mercado, brothers; Manuel Jr., Hector, Raul, Juan and Adan Mercado, sisters; Maria Garza and Alicia Charles. She is survived by her children; Emma (Lalo) Flores, Bob (Sandy) Santana, Arturo (Fil) Santana, John (Diana) Santana, Dahlia (Rogelio) Estrada, Sonia (Tom) Santana, Ernesto (Yolanda) Santana, and Luis (Norma) Santana, 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, her sisters and brothers; Julia Cantu, Adelfa Luna, Gilbert Mercado, Elida Olivarez, Oscar Mercado, Ricardo Mercado, Norma Linda Mercado and Samm Mercado, her sister in laws, Amelia Mercado and Paulita Mercado, and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held today, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 1pm - 9pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen, 520 Ash Ave. McAllen, TX 78501. Funeral mass will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at San Jose (Ojo de Agua) Cemetery in Abram. Services were entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 17, 2020