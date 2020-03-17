Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home - McAllen
520 Ash Ave
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 627-3400
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home - McAllen
520 Ash Ave
McAllen, TX 78501
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Mission, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raquel Santana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raquel M. Santana

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raquel M. Santana Obituary
Mission - Our beloved mother, Raquel Santana entered eternal rest at the age of 92 on Sunday, March 15, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernesto Santana Sr., parents Manuel Mercado Sr. and Emilia Garza Mercado, brothers; Manuel Jr., Hector, Raul, Juan and Adan Mercado, sisters; Maria Garza and Alicia Charles. She is survived by her children; Emma (Lalo) Flores, Bob (Sandy) Santana, Arturo (Fil) Santana, John (Diana) Santana, Dahlia (Rogelio) Estrada, Sonia (Tom) Santana, Ernesto (Yolanda) Santana, and Luis (Norma) Santana, 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, her sisters and brothers; Julia Cantu, Adelfa Luna, Gilbert Mercado, Elida Olivarez, Oscar Mercado, Ricardo Mercado, Norma Linda Mercado and Samm Mercado, her sister in laws, Amelia Mercado and Paulita Mercado, and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held today, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 1pm - 9pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen, 520 Ash Ave. McAllen, TX 78501. Funeral mass will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at San Jose (Ojo de Agua) Cemetery in Abram. Services were entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raquel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -