Santa Elena - Raquel P. Garza, 90, was called by Our Lord and entered into eternal rest on June 22, 2019.



She was born on September 19, 1928, in Delmita, Texas. She was a devoted wife, daughter, daughter in law and mother.



She is preceded in death by her husband Ramiro Garza, her parents Nicanor Pena and Estefana Pena, her brothers: Leonel Pena (Olga), Ruben Pena (Eva), Leonardo (Maria Elena+) Pena and Rafael (Petra+) Pena and her sister Rebecca (David+) Urrea. She is survived by her brother Leovaldo (Orfelinda) Pena of Harlingen, TX. Raquel is also survived by her four children: Araceli (David) Garza, Agnes (John) Carswell, Anna (Ricardo) Estrada, and Alan (Rosie) Garza, grandchildren: Janice (Freddy) Valdez, Lori (Anthony) Pena, April (Caleb) Hudson, Dara Estrada, Jenelle Estrada, Ashley Garza, Albino (Crystal) Bazan and Adrian (Rebecca) Bazan and great-grandchildren Aaron Bazan, Summer Bazan, Adrian T. Bazan and Austin Pena.



This family wishes to thank Mother's finest caregivers Higinia Herrera de Cruz and Rafael and Gloria Lucio.



Pallbearers will be family and friends.



A viewing took place on, Monday, May 24th from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a Holy Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Sanchez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City. Funeral Mass will be today, Tuesday at 9:00 am at San Isidro Catholic Church. Interment will follow at El Coyote Ranch Cemetery in Santa Elena. Published in The Monitor on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary