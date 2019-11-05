|
|
Mission - Raquel P. Menchaca, 77, went home to be with our Lord God on November 3, 2019 at Amara Hospice in Edinburg. Raquel P. Menchaca was born on March 22, 1942 in Hidalgo. Raquel P. Menchaca worked for McAllen ISD for over 30 years. She also taught CCD at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McAllen and Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in Mission. She was preceded in death by her mother, Maria G. Mata, stepfather, Santos Mata and her husband, Miguel Menchaca Jr. She is survived by her children; Rebecca (Raul) Alaniz of Weslaco, Miguel (Maria) Santos Menchaca of McAllen, Imelda (Rosbel) Pena of Mission, her siblings; Cuca G. Valdez of San Antonio, Janie G. Reyna of McAllen, Dora G. Cantu of Austin, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. She is also survived by her dear friend, Teodoro Castillo of La Blanca. The family would like to thank Amara Hospice and Compassionate Care Home Health for the care they provided for our mother. Visitation will be held from 1pm to 9pm with a 7pm rosary on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Funeral mass will be held at 10am at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Mission. Burial will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 5, 2019