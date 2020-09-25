1/1
Raquel R. Guajardo
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raquel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Weslaco - Weslaco, TX - Raquel R. Guajardo, 89, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at her residence in Weslaco, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Guajardo was born June 26, 1931 to Jose L. & Magdalena Rivera in Mercedes, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ciriaco S. Guajardo; 2 sons, Jose Jaime Guajardo, Joel R. Guajardo; 2 grandsons, Roberto Guajardo, Jr., Alfredo Ciriaco Piña; 2 great-grandchildren, Omar Carlos Guajardo, Amari Faith Guajardo; & 2 sisters, Sylvia Guajardo & Maria Salinas. She is survived by 1 son, Roberto Guajardo (Refugia) of La Feria, TX; 3 daughters, Sylvia Ann Roman (Eleazar) of Michigan, Raquel Longoria (Jose) of Weslaco, TX, Victoria Guerrero (Javier) of Weslaco, TX; & 2 sisters, Zoila R. Rodriguez of Mercedes, TX & Yolanda Guajardo (Albert) of Weslaco, TX. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren & 3 great-great-grandchildren. Raquel was a prayer warrior, full of faith and love for the Lord and her beloved Mother Mary. She began and ended her days in prayer for her family and will always be remembered for her special blessings when saying goodbye. Raquel looked forward to outings with her daughters, going to dinner at her favorite restaurants, shopping on the weekends, and playing chalupa. She loved the game of baseball, always cheering on the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. Above all, she treasured spending time with her children and grandchildren. The precious memories she created will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew her. She will be dearly missed. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. today, Friday, September 25, 2020, with a 6:00 p.m. rosary at Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco - Chapel of The Heavens. Funeral service will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Celebrant will be Father Luis Sanchez. Pallbearers will be Carlos Guajardo, Jerry Piña, Rodney Guajardo, Justin Guerrero, Zachary Aldrete, & Vincent Villanueva. Arrangements are under the direction of Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc., 2602 N. Texas Ave., Weslaco, TX (956) 969-1461.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Rosary
06:00 PM
Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
09:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc.
2602 N. Texas Blvd.
Weslaco, TX 78599
(956) 969-1461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved