Weslaco - Weslaco, TX - Raquel R. Guajardo, 89, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at her residence in Weslaco, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Guajardo was born June 26, 1931 to Jose L. & Magdalena Rivera in Mercedes, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ciriaco S. Guajardo; 2 sons, Jose Jaime Guajardo, Joel R. Guajardo; 2 grandsons, Roberto Guajardo, Jr., Alfredo Ciriaco Piña; 2 great-grandchildren, Omar Carlos Guajardo, Amari Faith Guajardo; & 2 sisters, Sylvia Guajardo & Maria Salinas. She is survived by 1 son, Roberto Guajardo (Refugia) of La Feria, TX; 3 daughters, Sylvia Ann Roman (Eleazar) of Michigan, Raquel Longoria (Jose) of Weslaco, TX, Victoria Guerrero (Javier) of Weslaco, TX; & 2 sisters, Zoila R. Rodriguez of Mercedes, TX & Yolanda Guajardo (Albert) of Weslaco, TX. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren & 3 great-great-grandchildren. Raquel was a prayer warrior, full of faith and love for the Lord and her beloved Mother Mary. She began and ended her days in prayer for her family and will always be remembered for her special blessings when saying goodbye. Raquel looked forward to outings with her daughters, going to dinner at her favorite restaurants, shopping on the weekends, and playing chalupa. She loved the game of baseball, always cheering on the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. Above all, she treasured spending time with her children and grandchildren. The precious memories she created will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew her. She will be dearly missed. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. today, Friday, September 25, 2020, with a 6:00 p.m. rosary at Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco - Chapel of The Heavens. Funeral service will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Celebrant will be Father Luis Sanchez. Pallbearers will be Carlos Guajardo, Jerry Piña, Rodney Guajardo, Justin Guerrero, Zachary Aldrete, & Vincent Villanueva. Arrangements are under the direction of Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc., 2602 N. Texas Ave., Weslaco, TX (956) 969-1461.