San Juan - Raul Alberto Salinas, 46, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020.



Raul Salinas son of Alberto and Bertha Salinas was born on September 9, 1973 in Mission, Texas. He was a man of God who loved spending all his days with his family. Raul enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys play and barbequing for his family every weekend. His witty sense of humor and extremely kind heart will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Alberto Salinas and Bertha Salinas.



Raul is survived by his wife, Ana Salinas; six children, Yajaira (Angel Flores), Janel, Melissa, Sujey, Raul Jr, and Alberto Salinas; along with Jovanna and Edgar Aguayo. Six grandchildren Zion, Zavior, Damian, Leonardo Jr, Eliseo, and Mia. Mom, Ramona Ramirez and siblings, Rebeca, Martha, Norma, Daniel, Arturo, Rene and Jose Salinas.



Visitation for Raul Salinas will be held from 3 to 9pm with a 7pm service on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Deco Familia Hidalgo Funeral Home in Hidalgo.



