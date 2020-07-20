1/1
Raul A. Salinas
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mcallen - Raul Alberto Salinas

San Juan - Raul Alberto Salinas, 46, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Raul Salinas son of Alberto and Bertha Salinas was born on September 9, 1973 in Mission, Texas. He was a man of God who loved spending all his days with his family. Raul enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys play and barbequing for his family every weekend. His witty sense of humor and extremely kind heart will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alberto Salinas and Bertha Salinas.

Raul is survived by his wife, Ana Salinas; six children, Yajaira (Angel Flores), Janel, Melissa, Sujey, Raul Jr, and Alberto Salinas; along with Jovanna and Edgar Aguayo. Six grandchildren Zion, Zavior, Damian, Leonardo Jr, Eliseo, and Mia. Mom, Ramona Ramirez and siblings, Rebeca, Martha, Norma, Daniel, Arturo, Rene and Jose Salinas.

Visitation for Raul Salinas will be held from 3 to 9pm with a 7pm service on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Deco Familia Hidalgo Funeral Home in Hidalgo.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deco Familia Hidalgo Funeral Home
1501 N. International Blvd
Hidalgo , TX 78557
956-843-7997
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved