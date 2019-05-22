Home

Raul Bermea Castillo Obituary
McAllen - Raul Bermea Castillo, 69, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 20, 2019 at his residence in McAllen, Texas surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 22, 1949 in San Bernadino, California to the late Pedro and Santos Castillo. He is preceded in death by his Sister: Beatrice Mata.

A lifelong resident of McAllen, Raul enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and cooking, but most importantly cherished the moments he spent with his family.

Left behind to cherish the everlasting memories of Raul is his Wife: Francisca Castillo; Children: Rodolfo (Betty) Castillo, Yesenia Hernandez, Blanca Castillo, Esmeralda (Raul) Ramirez, Veronica Castillo and Raul (Selene) Castillo, Jr.; Siblings: Tomasa Ramirez, Rodolfo (Fito) Castillo, Julia Lemkie, Pedro (Pete) Castillo, Hortencia Garza and Alma Guzman; as well as 21 Grandchildren and 27 Great-Grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm with a rosary being recited at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at San Cristobal Magallanes in Mission, Texas. Interment will then follow to La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen, Texas. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on May 22, 2019
