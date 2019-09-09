|
|
Alamo - Raul Diaz, 83, went home to our Lord Thursday, September 5, 2019, at his residence in Alamo.
Born in Mexico, Mr. Diaz had lived in Alamo all of his life, and was an active member of Resurrection Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Fabiano Diaz and Juana Campos; and a brother, Jerry Diaz.
Mr. Diaz is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dolores Diaz; a son, Arturo (Alma Leticia) Diaz; a daughter, Angelica Liscano, all of Alamo; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three brothers; four sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, September 9, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alamo.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 9, 2019