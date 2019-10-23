|
Weslaco - Weslaco- Raul G. Rios, 89, entered his final resting place on Monday, October 21st, 2019, surrounded by his family. Raul was born on December 5th, 1929, to Francisco "Frank" Rios and Herlinda Garcia Rios in Brownsville, Texas.
Raul grew up in Weslaco. It was in middle school where Raul met his future bride and soulmate, Elva Cardosa. He was drafted in the US Army shortly after high school and served during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany. After being honorably discharged, Raul returned to Weslaco to marry the love of his life.
Raul and Elva raised two girls, Edna and Elvia. Raul was very artistic and enjoyed the art of theatre. At the age of fourteen, he worked as a video projectionist at the famous Benitez Theatres and later, took his video skills to the Harlingen Airforce Base.
He then began a more stable and lucrative career at Texsun Can Company and moved over to Continental Can Company, where he spent the next twenty years of his career. Raul was a member of the United Steel Workers Union before Unions were considered to be a force in the workplace. Back then, big companies were famous for letting retirees go right before their pension began. Raul was instrumental in the movement that prevented this and held the corporation accountable for the benefits promised to long term staff members.
The movement was long and drawn out, and many gave up, but Raul continued to press on, representing his co-workers and union workers across the country. This historic case settled in favor of the union workers and was considered to be a massive victory for thousands of workers who otherwise may not have seen their pensions.
Raul was also very artistic. During his spare time, Raul was responsible for painting nearly all of the political signs in Weslaco. He also painted storefronts all around Weslaco and surrounding areas. Raul was able to articulate a store special, Christmas, or attractive signage, and he was sought after in the community. He had a knack for design and could freehand nearly anything you could imagine.
Raul was a dedicated Lion's Club Member, volunteering in the numerous events and fundraisers that the Lion's held each year. Raul was a devoted Catholic and member of St. Joan of Arc Church. He was a great leader and provider, a loving and devoted husband, and the absolute perfect father and grandfather.
Raul is preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Herlinda Rios, siblings, Frank Rios, Arturo Rios, Lilly Rios, Alicia Garcia, Diana Lozano, and Daniel Rios.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Elva, daughters, Edna Zamora (Bill) of San Antonio, Elvia N. Gracia (Antonio) of Weslaco, grandchildren, Monica Delgado (Daniel), Eric Garcia (Ashley), Sandra Melendez (Robert), Christopher Gracia, great-grandchildren, Kailae Rae Martinez, Braelyn Rae Delgado, Scarlett Garcia, Juliet Garcia, Ethan Garcia, Ezra E. Melendez, Christian T Melendez, Estelle M Melendez, brothers, Arnoldo Rios, sister-in-laws, Aurora Galindo (Isaac), Hortencia Cuellar, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23rd, from 2-9 pm, with a rosary at 7 pm, at McCaleb Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral mass will be Thursday, October 24th, 1 pm, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Weslaco. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 23, 2019