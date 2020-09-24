Pharr - Raul Leonel Valdez, 64, entered eternal rest Monday, September 21, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.He is preceded in death by his parents, Amadita Jimenez and Mario Valdez Sr.; and a brother, Mario Valdez Jr.Mr. Valdez is survived by his wife, Maria Olga Valdez; three daughters, Christina (Julio Cesar) Barrera, Mayra (Trinidad) Casas, Karina (Matias) Villanueva; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and seven siblings, Bedelia Valdez, Oscar Valdez, Alma Valdez, Lourdes Pena, Miguel Valdez, Yolanda Valdez, and Sergio Valdez.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, September 24, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 12 noon Friday, September 25, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.