|
|
PHARR - Raul R. Rojas, 87, went home to the Lord Monday, October 21, 2019, at his residence in Pharr surrounded by his family.
Born in San Isidro, he had lived in Pharr since 1976. He married the love of his life Natividad on April 7, 1954, together they lived a fairy tale love story. Raul was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Those who knew him will remember him for his kindness, compassion, hard work and his unique humble personality. He enjoyed reading and playing card games. However, his passion was Ford vehicles. Mr. Rojas is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Natividad O. Rojas; a daughter, Sylvia Rojas, two grandchildren, Ruben R. Campos, Raul Alejandro Garcia; his parents, Josefa and Jose Maria Rojas, Sr.; a brother, Jose Maria Rojas, Jr.; and one sister, Carolina Garza
Mr. Rojas is survived by four daughters, Rosalinda (Ruben) Campos, Rebecca Rojas, Rachel (Scott) Kimball, Rita (Esteban) Garcia; one son, Raul (Gianna) Rojas, Jr.; nine grandchildren, David, Scotty, Jacob, Chase, Moises, Monica, Kristen, Sylvia, Naoma; four great-grandchildren, Cameron, Antonio, Khaleesi, Austin; and one great-great-granddaughter, Presley Rose; one brother, Roberto Rojas; and one sister, Alicia Ramirez.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, October 24, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 24, 2019