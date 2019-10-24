Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Resources
More Obituaries for Raul Rojas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raul R. Rojas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raul R. Rojas Obituary
PHARR - Raul R. Rojas, 87, went home to the Lord Monday, October 21, 2019, at his residence in Pharr surrounded by his family.

Born in San Isidro, he had lived in Pharr since 1976. He married the love of his life Natividad on April 7, 1954, together they lived a fairy tale love story. Raul was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Those who knew him will remember him for his kindness, compassion, hard work and his unique humble personality. He enjoyed reading and playing card games. However, his passion was Ford vehicles. Mr. Rojas is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Natividad O. Rojas; a daughter, Sylvia Rojas, two grandchildren, Ruben R. Campos, Raul Alejandro Garcia; his parents, Josefa and Jose Maria Rojas, Sr.; a brother, Jose Maria Rojas, Jr.; and one sister, Carolina Garza

Mr. Rojas is survived by four daughters, Rosalinda (Ruben) Campos, Rebecca Rojas, Rachel (Scott) Kimball, Rita (Esteban) Garcia; one son, Raul (Gianna) Rojas, Jr.; nine grandchildren, David, Scotty, Jacob, Chase, Moises, Monica, Kristen, Sylvia, Naoma; four great-grandchildren, Cameron, Antonio, Khaleesi, Austin; and one great-great-granddaughter, Presley Rose; one brother, Roberto Rojas; and one sister, Alicia Ramirez.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, October 24, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now