Raul Rodolfo "Rudy" Medina
1975 - 2020
McAllen - Raul Rodolfo "Rudy" Medina, 45, left to be with the Lord on April 15, 2020 in McAllen. He was born to Maria Esther Quesada on April 8, 1975 in Fort Bliss, TX. Left to cherish his memory is his loving daughter: Yaretzy J. Medina; mother: Maria Esther Navarro; siblings: Gregorio Navarro Jr., Esther Rodriguez, Elizabeth Navarro, Edna Navarro Colom, Gloria Navarro and father: Raul Medina Jr. Rudy was part of Dr. Monzer Yazji's team and considered the entire staff, dear friends. Family will receive friends Friday, April 17, 2020 from 3 pm to 8 pm with a service at 7pm at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Graveside service will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel of Mission.

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
17
Visitation
3:00 - 8:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
APR
17
Service
7:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
APR
18
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Valley Memorial Gardens
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
Rudy medina was my best friend he was an amazing nurse and a truly freat friend when I needed him most he was there for me I trusted him with my life and he trusted me with his. REST IN PEACE BROTHER your mini me
Isaac Hernandez
Friend
