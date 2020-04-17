McAllen - Raul Rodolfo "Rudy" Medina, 45, left to be with the Lord on April 15, 2020 in McAllen. He was born to Maria Esther Quesada on April 8, 1975 in Fort Bliss, TX. Left to cherish his memory is his loving daughter: Yaretzy J. Medina; mother: Maria Esther Navarro; siblings: Gregorio Navarro Jr., Esther Rodriguez, Elizabeth Navarro, Edna Navarro Colom, Gloria Navarro and father: Raul Medina Jr. Rudy was part of Dr. Monzer Yazji's team and considered the entire staff, dear friends. Family will receive friends Friday, April 17, 2020 from 3 pm to 8 pm with a service at 7pm at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Graveside service will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel of Mission.

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 17, 2020.