Edinburg - Raul Rodriguez, 79, died Sunday, August 9, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.He is preceded in death by his son, Edward Rodriguez.Mr. Rodriguez is survived by his wife, Eva Pena of Edinburg; two sons, David Rodriguez and Robert Rodriguez; six grandchildren; and a sister, Adelina Garza.Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today, August 13, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.